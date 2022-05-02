Police official in critical condition after Cebu ambush

By: Nestle Semilla - Philippine Daily Inquirer | May 02,2022 - 09:31 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A police officer is in critical condition after he was ambushed in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City Sunday night, May 1, 2022.

Lieutenant Colonel Chuck Barandog, former chief of the Cebu City Mobile Force Company and currently assigned at the Philippine National Police headquarters in Camp Crame, was driving a pickup truck with his wife and police escort at around 10 p.m. when they were attacked by two men on board a motorcycle.

Barandog sustained 11 gunshot wounds, while his wife, Yvonne, a former barangay captain and administrator of the Cebu City Medical Center and now the first nominee of STL party-list, was hit on the back.

Their police escort, Staff Sergeant Estipen Padillo, who was seated at the back, was unscathed.

Barandog and his wife were rushed to the Perpetual Succour Hospital for treatment.

Further investigation and pursuit operations against the assailants are ongoing.

Close friends are asking for prayers for the couple.

“Pls pray for Kap YVONNE CANIA and hubby COL. BARANDO,” Jose Daluz III, chairperson of the board of directors of the Metro Cebu Water District (MCWD), said in a social media post on Monday morning, May 2.

/ With reports from Doris C. Bongcac

