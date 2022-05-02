Miss Universe PH Celeste Cortesi sees winning crown as ‘second chance’

Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi recounted her journey before winning the crown, describing the achievement as her “second chance.”

Cortesi spoke about how her mind was full of thoughts of her parents during the pageant, adding that the strength they gave her was “indescribable,” as per her Instagram page today, May 1.

“[I have] worked so hard for this, [I have] prepared. And I let God do the rest in knowing that whatever is meant for me will never pass me by,” she said.

The Filipino-Italian beauty queen, who was also named Miss Philippines Earth in 2018, looked back on the promise she made to herself which she was able to fulfill.

“[I have] grown so much since I came to the Philippines [five] years ago and I really promised myself that I would only join a pageant if ready to take the responsibility of a crown, and I am now,” she stated. “Yesterday, I’ve received my second chance and I am beyond honored and grateful to be able to represent my country in the [Miss Universe] stage.”

Cortesi then expressed her hopes of inspiring others while noting that she will be dedicating a separate post to the people that have been a part of her journey and whom she wants to thank.

“I hope that with my story I can inspire so many to never give up on their dreams because [through] hard work, perseverance and faith you can achieve anything you want,” she added.

Cortesi was congratulated by her fellow beauty queens Catriona Gray, Rabiya Mateo, MJ Lastimosa and Gazini Ganados.

Cortesi won the Miss Universe Philippines crown in the pageant held yesterday, April 30, at the Mall of Asia Arena. Subsidiary titles were also awarded to Makati delegate Michelle Dee who received the Miss Universe Philippines-Tourism crown, and Pauline Amelinckx from Bohol who was proclaimed Miss Universe Philippines-Charity. Annabelle MacDonnell from Misamis Oriental placed first runner-up while Katrina Llegado from Taguig was named second runner-up.

