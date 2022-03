CEBU, Philippines—Actress Heaven Peralejo sizzles in her bikini photos in Boracay Island.

The ‘Kapamilya’ actress uploaded her beach photo dump on her Instagram page.

She first wore a pink two-piece bikini flexing her toned abs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heaven Peralejo (@heavenperalejo)

Then she uploaded a white two-piece bikini.

“Heaven on earth 🤍,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heaven Peralejo (@heavenperalejo)

Heaven is currently in Boracay for vacation.