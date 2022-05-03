Celeste Cortesi starts MUPH 2022 reign by doing community work

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Shorty after she won the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 crown, it’s now time for Celeste Cortesi to get to work.

Cortesi did her first community service as the new MUPH queen at the Tebow CURE Hospital in Davao City, Davao del Sur last May 2, 2022.

She was joined by her fellow queen, Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Tebow of South Africa.

During their visit, Cortesi and Tebow were able to observe the conduct of two surgeries.

Tebow CURE Hospital is an orthopedic and reconstructive specialty hospital that provides sponsored surgeries to children.

It is the mission of the hospital, that is now celebrating its 7th anniversary, “to bring healing through surgical treatment for children with disabilities such as clubfoot, bowed legs, bone deformities, untreated burns, and cleft lip & palate.”

“Tebow CURE Hospital is part of the CURE International network of hospitals. CURE International is a Christian non-profit organization that operates a global network of eight children’s hospitals providing world-class surgical care and intentional spiritual care to children living with treatable disabilities,” reads MUPh’s caption.

