Parking not allowed near Mandaue City schools on May 9 — TEAM Chief

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – Mandaue City residents are encouraged to leave their vehicles at home when they cast their votes during the national and local elections on Monday, May 9.

An option is to find a parking space that is away from the public schools where they are assigned to vote.

Parking outside of schools that would be used in the elections is prohibited, Edwin Jumao-as, officer-in-charge of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM), said.

Jumao-as said the 100-meter radius from the school’s main entrance would be declared a no-parking area on Monday.

“Para free ang atubangan ba. Para nindot ang pag-adto sa kada eskwelahan madali ra and safety sa atoang mamotaray,” said Jumao-as.

(We wanted the front portion [of the schools] to be unobstructed. We would be doing this so that schools would have enough space and to ensure the safety of the voters.)

Roads should also remain unobstructed since no road closures would be implemented during the elections, he said.

After the 100 meter no-parking zone, parking would already be allowed on the right side of the road, Jumao-as said.

Meanwhile, Jumao-as said, a TEAM personnel would be assigned to escort the delivery of vote counting machines (VCMs) to the different polling centers in the city to make sure that the convoy is not caught in traffic.

