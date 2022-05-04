Echavez tows Future Basketball to Next Gen Youth 4 Hoops title

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Big man Elmer Echavez helped Future Basketball win the inaugural title of the Next Gen Youth 4 Hoops basketball tournament as he led the team with 18 points in beating the Truc ’N Trail, 57-52, in the finals at the Minglanilla Sports Complex on Tuesday evening, May 3, 2022.

Echavez had a double-double performance as he also had 10 rebounds and added three blocks to his name. He went on to win the Finals MVP plum.

His teammate Jay Deiparine chipped in 12 points, six assists, and two steals while Loyd Lamocere also had a double-double outing with 10 markers and 12 boards.

With the win, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars-backed Future Basketball squad will face Region VI champion in Bacolod to determine the overall champion of this basketball tournament.

Jimpaul Amistoso and Roosevelt Jeliangao scored 18 and 12 points, respectively for the losing team.

Future Basketball is comprised mostly of players of the USJ-R Jaguars. Coach Leode Garcia is calling the shots for the team.

The two other teams in the tournament, Inside Out and Truc N Trail, are also comprised of Cesafi basketball players.

Deiparine, Lamocere, Jelianggao, Amistoso, and Inside-Out’s Paul Galinato were named the tournament’s Mythical Five members.

The tournament was organized by Jerry Abuyabor.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Next Gen Hoops For Youth finals set in Minglanilla

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy