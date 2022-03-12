Senior citizens in Cebu City start receiving P3K cash aid

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Senior citizens of Cebu City will receive P3,000 financial assistance from the city government starting today, March 12.

The cash aid serves as the first tranche of financial aid to senior citizens for the year and the distribution in the 80 barangays of the city will be from March 12 to 14.

Aside from that, cash cards will be in use again as announced by Cebu City Mayor in a press briefing on Friday, March 11, 2022.

“Cash card is now functional and operational. Its use is no longer suspended,” Mayor said.

Rama also announced in the same press briefing that all financial assistance would be provided in gymnasiums or designated public schools in each barangay.

This is due to lowering of the COVID-19 warning level in Cebu City, which eliminates the necessity for a house-to-house distribution.

Meanwhile, senior citizens in Barangay Talamban will be given their assistance through a regular paycheck or a cash card.

Lawyer John Jigo G. Dacua, department head of the Department of Public Services (DPS), said in an interview with CDN Digital that the money would be distributed to 1,364 registered senior persons, with 1,281 receiving it via payroll and the 83 others receiving it via active cash cards in Barangay Talamban.

However, Dacua also mentioned that there would still be senior citizens who would not be on the list as they were already bedridden.

“As of now naa tay mga tawo na nagsuroy karun sa mga kabalayan ug naglista sa bedridden,” said Dacua.

(As of now, we have personnel going around the community to make a list of those seniors who are bedridden.)

Dacua also emphasized the importance of bringing the necessary mandated requirements to those who would receive financial assistance via authorization letter.

“Kung wala ang senior ug ang authorization letter lang, amo sad pangitaon ang picture senior citizen na naggunit og recent newspaper or calendar na attached sa authorization letter, ug photocopy sa senior citizen’s ID. Ug sa muclaim kay mao ni ang mga naencounter namo na problems karun,” Dacua said.

(If the senior citizen is not there and so we will look for the authorization letter. We will also look for a picture of the senior citizen holding a recent newspaper or a calendar attached to the authorization letter and a photocopy of the citizen’s ID and the ID of those who would claim on behalf of the senior citizen because that is what we encounter as problems now [the requirements for those claiming on behalf of senior citizens].)

There are more than 82,000 senior citizens in Cebu City which are eligible for financial support.

