Palm tree falls, kills sleeping couple in Mandaue City

Mandaue City, Cebu—A couple died after an old palm tree fell onto their house in Barangay Basak, Mandaue City at around 1 a.m on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

The victims were identified by rescuers as Rizalda Giducot, 45 years old, and Benjie Giducot, 43 years old.

Fire Officer 1 Riel Denura of the responding Mandaue City Fire Office said the couple were sleeping when the tree, which was located just beside the their house, collapsed on their house. The fallen tree crushed the home’s roof, which then pinned down the sleeping couple.

Denura said the tree was already partially uprooted because of the strong winds brought by super typhoon Odette last December 2021. The tree was already tilting on its side and was on a swampy area.

Denura said aside from the house of the couple which was fully damaged, another house also sustained damages due to the fallen tree but no one was injured from that house.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Fallen mango tree hurts woman, damages 2 houses in Mandaue

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy