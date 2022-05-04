Isko Moreno sees solution for Cebu’s informal settlers: Cebuminium

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Presidential candidate, Francisco “Isko” Moreno Domagos says that should he be elected as President of the country, he will build a “Cebuminium,” the way he did in Tondo, Manila.

This he said when asked to weigh in on the issue regarding Cebu City’s slums becoming the backdrop of the newly opened Third Bridge.

Domagoso said in his visit to Alaska, Mambaling that the informal settlers are close to his heart because of his roots in Tondo, Manila.

Now should he be elected as President, socialized housing will definitely be a priority of his administration he says, especially in Cebu City and its neighboring localities.

Domagoso said that while overseeing Cebu City on his chopper rides with Cebu Third District Representative Pablo John “PJ” Garcia, they have talked about building better networks for Metro Cebu.

“Pinagplaplanohan namin is road network para some development in Cebu City, magspill over. Dapat ganun na eh, yun ang pinagkwekwentuhan namin.”

“Now if I can build Tondominium 1 and Tonondomimium 2, and Binondomimium 1 in Tondo, I can build Cebuminium, malay mo. It’s not bad to dream,” said Domagoso.

For the presidentiable, more socialized housing must be built for the informal settlers so that they will not be displaced or disenfranchised, and their lives will improve.

In Cebu, he trusts PJ Garcia to help him improve the lives of the Cebuanos should he sit as President of the country.

Garcia, on his part, said that his support for Domagoso never faltered even when his own party, One Cebu, already endorsed another candidate.

The congressman said that he remains firm in his stand that Domagoso is the best option for a better future for Cebu and the country. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Isko Moreno: Surveys may be a ‘demolition job’

Moreno to boost Cebu tourism by building bridges that connect neighboring provinces if elected president

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy