Isko Moreno: Surveys may be a ‘demolition job’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Presidential candidate and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, said that presidential surveys portraying him as getting only 4 percent of the votes may be a demolition job perpetrated by other presidential candidates.

He said in a town hall meeting in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City on May 4, 2022, that current surveys make it appear that only two candidates are fighting to the finish line: Vice President Leni Robredo and former Senator Bongbong Marcos.

“Yung surveys naman, we don’t know what’s going on in between. Makita nyo nga dito ngayon siksikan. Pagpalagay natin ang four percent, ibig sabihin ba na sa isang daang taga Maynila, apat lang boboto sa akin? Ang lupit naman nyan.”

“I don’t know how far is the truth. Then again, I am a focused person. Hanggang 11:59 patuloy tayong aabutin ang mga kapwa. Hindi ako nadidisturbo sa mga projection, or maybe demolition job? To make it appear na dalawa lang ang naglalaban?” said Domagoso in an interview.

For the presidential candidate, the surveys could not possibly represent the actual votes of the Filipinos when everywhere they go, they feel the support of the people, growing numbers that could not be just 4 percent.

Domagoso offers voters an option from the Leni versus BBM political fight saying that if any of the two wins, the Philippines will remain divided.

“Kung gusto nila ng peace of mind, samahan nyo ako sa Mayo 9, walang awayan, walang gantihan. Tapusin na natin ang awayan ng pula at pinklawan.”

“Ako ay naniniwala na there is a great vast silent majority,” he said.

Domagoso is in Cebu for one last campaign in the vote-rich province.

His grand rally is expected to draw thousands to the North Reclamation Area (NRA) in Cebu City.

Before that, he visited Sitio Vikings Alaska in Barangay Mambaling to see the situation of the fire victims in the area.

Domagoso said he chose to go back to Mambaling because he feels comfortable in the area, which is similar to his hometown in Tondo, Manila. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Moreno to boost Cebu tourism by building bridges that connect neighboring provinces if elected president

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy