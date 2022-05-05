Merciful killing? Son in jail for allegedly killing own mom in Sibonga

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram, Paul Lauro - CDN Digital | May 05,2022 - 09:30 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 19-year-old man is now detained at the Sibonga Police Station after he reportedly confessed to killing his own mother.

Local police in Sibonga town, southern Cebu said they considered the death of a 51-year-old woman as ‘case closed’ after her own son allegedly admitted to the killing.

The victim, identified as Julieta Bacaltos, was found dead inside their own home in Sitio Dumlog, Barangay Simala on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

Bacaltos sustained wounds that investigators suspected may have caused her untimely death.

Police Master Sergeant Gerardo Abad of Sibonga Police Station said they identified the suspect as Angelo Bacaltos.

According to the police officer, Angelo allegedly stabbed his mother multiple times while she was sleeping on Tuesday evening, May 3.

Initial reports from investigators showed that Bacaltos told police he ended his own mother’s life since he can no longer bear witness to her suffering from her condition.

It also added that the victim was often the subject of bullying by his own friends due to her mental health problems.

Sibonga is a third-class municipality located approximately 51 kilometers southeast of Cebu City.

