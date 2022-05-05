No miting de avance for BOPK; Partido Barug-PDP Laban still unsure

CEBU CITY, Philippines—There may no longer be large scale rallies for the major parties in Cebu City, Partido Barug-PDP Laban and Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK).

BOPK’s standard bearer Margarita “Margot O” Osmeña, said on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, that they are no longer planning a miting de avance.

Instead, Osmeña said the party will be doing more campaigns in barangays or sitios to reach more voters in the grassroots level.

“Wala man mi miting de avance, but there are mini rallies that are being initiated sa mga barangay mismo. Maybe it’s also the signs of times na we have to adjust. By this time kadaghanan sa mga tawo already know who they are voting for,” said Osmeña.

For Osmeña, miting de avance’s will only mean added expenses, although she admitted it could boost the morale of supporters.

At this point, the party’s focus is reaching out to the voters who remain undecided by going to the grassroots level.

Mayor Michael Rama, the standard bearer of Barug-PDP Laban, said they are still unsure if they will be holding a miting de avance.

The party is also finishing its engagements and campaigns in the barangay level.

After these, Barug may be able to hold a miting de avance in the last two days of the campaign period.

“Dili nako masulti usa…We may have a grand rally or we may not,” said Rama.

