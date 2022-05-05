With polls drawing near, Cebu City remains safe – Rama

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Despite a recent ambush incident and several candidates claiming to be subjects of death threats, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama said the city remains safe even as election day draws nearer.

Rama, in a recent virtual press interview, said he has already instructed law enforcers here to ensure a peace and orderly elections on Monday, May 9, 2022.

“They’ve been told about it, and I’ve been having command conferences… and the thrust really is for our men in uniform to assure all that our election, come this May 9, will definitely be peaceful and orderly,” said Rama.

The mayor also hoped that the city would not be included in the list of Election Watchlist Areas (EWAs) by the government.

“Ayaw lang unta i-apil,” Rama said.

Last Sunday, May 1, still unidentified perpetrators ambushed a vehicle owned by the Samahan ng Totoong Larong may Puso (STL) partylist.

Controversial police officer, Police Lieutenant Colonel Chuck Barandog and his wife, former Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) administrator and STL partylist 1st nominee Yvonne Cania-Barandog, survived the incident.

The police, however, dismissed elections as possible motives behind the crime and focused instead on Barandog’s job as a cop.

Several candidates and incumbent officials in the city also reported getting death threats, including outgoing councilor and mayoral candidate Dave Tumulak, and outgoing councilor Eugenio Gabuya.

Around 733,000 voters in Cebu City are expected to cast their ballots on Monday for the National and Local Elections.

Rama is running for mayor against Margot Osmeña of the Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan and independent candidate David “Dave” Tumulak.

/bmjo

