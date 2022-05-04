BOPK unbothered by threats — Margot O

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City’s opposition, the Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK), remains unfazed by the threats some of its members have received in the past days.

Councilor Eugenio Gabuya, Jr., who is in his last term has received a death threat right outside his home on the evening of Monday, May 2, 2022.

South District Councilorial candidate, Gremar Barete, also received a death threat.

BOPK standard-bearer, Margot Osmeña, confirmed in a press conference that Gabuya and Barete indeed received the threats.

She said that a barangay official in a mountain barangay also reported that his vehicle was burned, but they cannot confirm if it was politically motivated.

“You know, Jun Gabuya, Gremar Barete, they are able to handle it,” said Osmeña.

The mayoral candidate added that she was told by supporters to be careful and even increase her security.

However, she never felt the need to do so because she feels safe in Cebu City.

“I don’t have anybody with me

I don’t have any fears,” she said.

Osmeña believes that the three cases are isolated incidents since these happened much closer to the elections.

She noted that harassment in the 2019 elections started months before the campaign period began.

“I really don’t think so (it’s politically motivated), I hope not. Kung mao na ilang tuyo, if they have to do that, if it’s political, it’s desperate measures,” she said.

As the elections draw nearer, Osmeña said they will focus on more localized pulong-pulong to reach more residents at the grassroots.

The party no longer plans a big miting de avance in the last days of the campaign. /rcg

