Domingo sets 2nd fight abroad vs dangerous South African

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Hard-hitting Esneth Domingo of Cebu-based Zip Sanman Boxing Team will have his second fight abroad against Nhlanhla Tyira of South Africa on May 28, 2022, at the Premier Elicc in East London, South Africa.

The 23-year-old Domingo of Lebak, Sultan Kudarat will try to snap Tyirha’s back-to-back victories against top-caliber Filipino boxers.

The 22-year-old South African has a young record of six wins with two knockouts and one defeat and is the current World Boxing Organization (WBO) Global light flyweight champion and WBO Africa Light flyweight king.

His back-to-back victories were against world title challenger Joey Canoy and Jaysever Abcede. He beat both Pinoys via unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Domingo is riding on a five-fight winning streak since 2019. His impressive run started after losing to Alphoe Dagayloan in 2019 via unanimous decision.

After that defeat, he crushed Belmar Plaza and went to hostile territory in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam to beat Minh Phat Sam via majority decision in his first fight abroad.

Domingo then bested Gerald Alvarez, Roland Jay Biendima, and Jesse Espinas during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Domingo now has a record of 16 wins with eight knockouts and one defeat. /rcg

