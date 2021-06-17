Jerusalem, Landero to fight for OPBF minimumweight title 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former World Boxing Council (WBC) world minimumweight title challenger Melvin “Gringo” Jerusalem returns into action by having a rematch against fellow former world title challenger Toto “Muscovado” Landero on July 18, 2021, at the Tabunok Sports Complex in Talisay City, south Cebu.

Jerusalem, a former ALA Boxing Gym standout, will fight Landero for the Oriental Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) minimumweight title. It is contrary to initial reports that Jerusalem will fight Jayson Vayson for the title.

The 27-year-old Jerusalem already won against Landero in 2018. He won convincingly via unanimous decision,97-93,98-92, and 98-92, scores in a non-title bout last November in 2018 at the Minglanilla sports complex under ALA Boxing Promotions.

It will be Jerusalem’s first time to fight after six months.

Jerusalem, the pride of Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon, said that he is very ready to face Landero in the ring. Jerusalem has been training consistently since January amidst the COVID-19 pandemic under Michael Domingo and Edcel Toñacao in Mandaue City, along with fellow Zip Sanman pugs in Kevin Jake Cataraja, Jeo Santisima, Esneth Domingo, and Alex Santisima.

“Ready na kaayo ko ani nga fight kay dugay na ni nako gipangandaman. Grabe na akong preparasyon gibuhat ni coach Mike (Domingo). Dili na kaayo ko mabagho-an ani akong kontra kay nagka dula nami ani niya sauna. Ang ako lang di lang jud ni siya maka kumpyansaan,” Jerusalem told CDN Digital.

Jerusalem, who holds a record of 16 wins, 10 knockouts with two defeats, indeed has no room for complacency in facing Landero despite defeating the latter in 2018.

The 25-year old Pontevedra, Negros Oriental native, has vast experience fighting abroad and has already fought for a world title twice before he lost to Jerusalem in 2018.

Landero, who has a record of 11-5-2 (win-loss-draw) with two knockouts fought last April versus Indonesian Tibo Monabesa but lost via unanimous decision for the vacant WBC International light flyweight title Jakarta, Indonesia.

“Excited nako makadula ug balik para ani nga championship. Paningkamotan nako nga makuha ang bakos kay mao gyud ni akong dugay na nga gipangandoy,” added Jerusalem.

Jerusalem’s two defeats came from Thai former world champion Wanheng Menayothin last 2017 for the WBC world minimumweight title. His other defeat was in the hands of fellow world title challenger Joey Canoy in the same year.

The Zip SanMan Promotions will promote the fight card, which will also pit Cataraja, the Santisima brothers and Domingo.

RELATED STORIES

Azarcon’s world title fight moved

Big Yellow Boxing Gym fighters itching to trade leathers vs ARQ Stable’s warriors

ARQ Boxing’s ‘Engkwentro Uno’ to finally happen on June 19

‘Engkwentro Uno’ promises an exciting June 19 slugfest