Mandaue police secure polling centers

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) has already deployed personnel to the polling centers four days before the 2022 elections on May 9, 2022.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Franco Rudolf Oriol, MCPO deputy city director for operations and spokesperson said they deployed 4 personnel to every polling center with 2 shift schedules.

Oriol said the security deployment started on Wednesday after the vote-counting machines were delivered to the polling centers.

Aside from this, they have also given security to the City Treasurer’s Office, Commission on Elections, and the canvassing area located at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

Oriol said a total of 523 MCPO personnel will be deployed during the elections.

He said they also received an augmentation from the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Coast Guard totaling 27 personnel.

The additional personnel were deployed to the polling centers and were included in the Quick Response Team to respond to any contingencies.

Oriol also said they are now ready with their security preparation for the elections.

“We are on the go, ang sa karun nalang amoang giseguro nga ang tanan nga naa sa atoang plano maexecute ngadto sa field gikan days before the Election Day hangtud mahuman ug maturnover ang tanan election materials ngadto sa canvassing area,” said Oriol.

Oriol added that they have not received threats or recorded any election-related incidents. He added that the election situation in Mandaue is normal and very peaceful. /rcg

