LCPO starts deploying police personnel to polling centers

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) has started deploying on Thursday, May 5, 2022, police personnel to polling centers.

This was confirmed by Police Colonel Arnel Banzon, city director of LCPO.

On Thursday morning, the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) Lapu-Lapu City has already conducted the final testing and sealing of vote-counting machines (VCMs) and has distributed election paraphernalia to teachers.

Banzon said that they will already police personnel to safeguard the campaign paraphernalia in schools.

“In fact, once ihatod nana ang mga AES (Automated Election System) paraphernalias, i-deliver na, naa natay mga police nga mobantay sa mga polling centers. 24 hours nana siya,” Banzon said.

He revealed that a total of 600 LCPO personnel will be deployed during the elections on May 9 on mainland Lapu-Lapu and Olango Island.

Aside from this, 86 personnel from the Philippine Navy and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) will also be augmented in the city during the elections.

Meanwhile, the LCPO has also augmented 45 police personnel in the Cebu Province.

Despite the intense political rivalry, Banzon is confident that this will not resort to any violent incidents between opposing candidates in the city. /rcg

