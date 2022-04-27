Comelec Mandaue 80% ready for polls

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The Commission on Elections in Mandaue City continues to prepare for the upcoming May 9 polls.

Sarah Christina Reuyan, election assistant, said their distribution of voters’ information sheets is ongoing. The information sheets contain the right and safety ways to vote especially during the pandemic.

The office has also already received other non-accountable forms such as for heavily pregnant, senior citizens, and persons with disability, who would want to avail of the emergency polling place, among others.

The City Treasurer’s Office has already received some election paraphernalia such as thumbprint takers, envelopes, and ballot secrecy folders, among others.

Reuyan said they are now about 80 percent ready for the May 9 polls.

Moreover, the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex was already being prepared. The Sports Complex will be the venue of Miss Mandaue Coronation night on May 6 and will also be used as a canvassing area in the upcoming May 9 elections.

The Sports Complex was earlier identified by the city as a relief operation center for fire and typhoon Odette victims.

Personnel from the Housing and Urban Development Office transferred sacks of rice and other goods from the Sports Complex to the Old North Bus Terminal in Barangay Subangdaku.

