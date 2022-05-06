Comelec recognizes Cusi wing as ‘true, official’ PDP-Laban
MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has recognized the faction led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi as the “true and official members” of the ruling PDP-Laban party.
The Comelec’s decision was stated in a resolution released to reporters on Friday.
The Cusi faction earlier asked the poll body to declare as illegitimate the PDP-Laban faction led by Senator Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III and Senator Manny Pacquiao, who is running for president.
/MUF
Subscribe to our regional newsletter
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.