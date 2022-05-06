Comelec recognizes Cusi wing as ‘true, official’ PDP-Laban

By: Christia Marie Ramos - Reporter / @CMRamosINQ - Inquirer.net | May 06,2022 - 12:28 PM
FILE PHOTO: Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi.

FILE PHOTO: Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi

MANILA,  Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has recognized the faction led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi as the “true and official members” of the ruling PDP-Laban party.

The Comelec’s decision was stated in a resolution released to reporters on Friday.

The Cusi faction earlier asked the poll body to declare as illegitimate the PDP-Laban faction led by Senator Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III and Senator Manny Pacquiao, who is running for president.

