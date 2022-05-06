BG Abellanosa gets INC endorsement for his House bid for Cebu City’s South

By: Delta Dyrecka Letigio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | May 06,2022 - 11:58 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City South District congressional candidate, Rodrigo Bebot “BG” Abellanosa of Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK), has been officially endorsed by Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC).

INC is sought after by political candidates due to their practice of block voting.

BG Abellanosa, who is the son of incumbent Congressman Rodrigo “Bebot” Abellanosa, thanked the religious group for their trust and support.

“Thank you Iglesia Ni Cristo with the leadership of Ka Eduardo V. Manalo, for supporting me in my pursuit for good governance as a Member of the House of Representatives in Cebu City Second District.”

“With honesty and confidence, I have and I will dedicate my time and expertise to improve the lives of the Cebuano People by advocating for quality public service that they truly deserve!” said BG Abellanosa.

BG Abellanosa is the first BOPK candidate that announced an INC endorsement.

So far, four candidates of Barug-PDP Laban were already endorsed by INC including North District Congressional candidate, Niña Mabatid; reelectionists Councilors Jerry Guardo and Joel Garganera; and councilorial candidate, Edgar “Jaypee” Labella III.

/dbs

