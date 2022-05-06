Rama, Garcia get INC endorsement

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has been indorsed by the Iglesia ni Cristo (INC), a religious organization known for block voting.

“I have been connected with a member of Iglesia ni Cristo, and it’s already on the ballot. I don’t want to be showing the ballot, but I am officially being endorsed by Iglesia. I am extending our sincerest thanks for also including the member of Partido-Barug PDP Laban, Marino Partylist,” said Rama.

Rama also confirmed that his running mate, Councilor Raymond Garcia, was also endorsed by INC, securing the tandem sure votes from the members of the religious organization.

Garcia said in a Facebook post that he had been officially endorsed by the INC for vice mayor.

“I am humbled and honored. Daghang Salamat Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) (Thank you, Iglesia ni Cristo),” he said.

There are now six Barug-PDP Laban members who are endorsed by the INC including North District congressional candidate, Niña Mabatid; reelectionists, Councilors Jerry Guardo and Joel Garganera; and councilorial candidate, Edgar “Jaypee” Labella, III.

The mayor said that the INC endorsement is a proof of trust and confidence that they hoped would bring them a win this Monday.

Still, Rama said that INC was just one of the sectors that he was wooing for votes. He said he needed the votes from all sectors and religious denominations.

In the last stretch of the elections, Rama said they were focused on reaching out to various sectors. Recently he met with homeowner associations, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities (PWDs).

Barug no longer plans a miting de avance in the last two days of the campaign opting to reach more voters through smaller and concentrated political gatherings.

