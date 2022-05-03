INC endorses 4 Barug-PDP Laban candidates

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least four candidates from the administration group in Cebu City said they are grateful to have received the official endorsement of Iglesia ni Cristo (INC).

But whether or not INC would also endorse the candidacy of Mayor Michael Rama, head of Barug-PDP Laban, and their other candidates is yet to be seen.

As of Tuesday, May 3, INC, that is known for its bloc-voting, has so far endorsed reelectionist Councilors Joel Garganera and Jerry Guardo and Jaypee Labella, son of the late Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella. The three are seeking seats at the City Council.

INC has also endorsed Councilor Niña Mabatid, who is seeking to represent the city’s north district in Congress.

The four announced the endorsement that they got from INC on their social media pages.

“Salamat sa mga kapatid ko sa Iglesia ni Cristo for the the trust and support,” said Garganera in a Facebook post on Monday, May 2.

Labella also posted, “Thank you Iglesia Ni Cristo for supporting me. Thank you for your trust and confidence.”

In a separate post, Labella wrote, “Papa Edgar Labella para ka nimo ni.”

Guardo for his part, also posted, “Daghang Salamat sa Iglesia sa inyu PAg Salig ug Suporta. Sa ako Pag Balik, ako ipa dayon ang SERBISYONG GUARantisaDO.”

Meanwhile, Mabatid who got the INC endorsement last April 30 shed ‘tears of joy.’

“No words can express how grateful I am ,” she wrote.

In a phone interview, Rama said, he is still waiting for official word from INC.

But he said that he is grateful for the endorsement that other Partido Barug candidates received from the religious group.

Rama added he would be very happy, if in case, he would also get INC’s endorsement. But his focus for now is to also get the support of the different sectors and religious groups in the city.

/ dcb

