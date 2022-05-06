Julie Anne San Jose is turning up the heat with bikini photos in Boracay
CEBU, Philippines — Singer-actress Julie Anne San Jose hits the beach in Boracay flaunting her curves in a revealing two-piece swimsuit.
San Jose shared on Instagram a couple of sexy photos and simply captioned them with a four-leaf clover emoji.
San Jose received compliments in the comment section from the fans and fellow celebrities including Rayver Cruz, Sue Ramirez, Barbie Forteza, and Michelle Dee.
“Pati b naman sa ka sexy-han at kagandan, Limitless ka rin?!! 😳😍😍😍🔥🙌 Enjoy Bora Jules!” a netizen wrote.
“Julie!!! Hot hot hot!!! 😳🔥🔥🔥 Sana all tlga! Those curves, OMG!” another one said. /rcg
