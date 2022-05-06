Julie Anne San Jose is turning up the heat with bikini photos in Boracay

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - CDN Digital Content Specialist

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - CDN Digital Content Specialist | May 06,2022 - 03:10 PM

CEBU, Philippines — Singer-actress Julie Anne San Jose hits the beach in Boracay flaunting her curves in a revealing two-piece swimsuit.

San Jose shared on Instagram a couple of sexy photos and simply captioned them with a four-leaf clover emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JULIE ANNE SAN JOSE (@myjaps)

San Jose received compliments in the comment section from the fans and fellow celebrities including Rayver Cruz, Sue Ramirez, Barbie Forteza, and Michelle Dee.

“Pati b naman sa ka sexy-han at kagandan, Limitless ka rin?!! 😳😍😍😍🔥🙌 Enjoy Bora Jules!” a netizen wrote.

“Julie!!! Hot hot hot!!! 😳🔥🔥🔥 Sana all tlga! Those curves, OMG!” another one said. /rcg

