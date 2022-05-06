Kryz Uy shares adorable video of her son, Scottie: ‘Mas stricto pas asawa’

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - Multimedia specialist - CDN Digital | May 06,2022 - 02:39 PM

CEBU, Philippines —Social media personality Kryz Uy’s son, Scottie, once again delighted netizens with his new adorable video on Instagram.

The Cebuana influencer shared the video where Scottie could be seen calling his dad Slater Young on the phone.

“Daddy, where are you. Daddy come home na. Scottie miss you, daddy. I love you, daddy. I miss you, daddy,” Scottie said in the video.

“Mas stricto pas asawa 😂 our sweet little boy looking for daddy @thatguyslater 🥰,” she wrote.

Uy and Scottie went on a family trip.

“This is our first family trip to the beach without daddy slater who is out for a bachelor’s party right now,” Uy said in her vlog

In the comment section, netizens couldn’t help but react to Scottie’s cute video.

As of this writing, the video garnered over 50,000 likes and 750 comments.

