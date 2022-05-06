CDN Digital wins big in 9th GMEA

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Daily News Digital (CDN Digital) won big in the 9th Globe Media Excellence Awards (GMEA) which culminated on Friday, May 6.

CDN Digital’s online campaign titled “A Shot at Life” bagged the Social Media Advocacy of the Year Award for the latest GMEA.

CDN Digital also won the Breaking News of the Year for Digital for its breaking story “Rama to businesses in Cebu City: Don’t take advantage of crisis or else …” by multimedia reporter Morexette Marie Erram.

CDN Digital has two finalists for this year’s GMEA.

Aside from CDN Digital, the Philippine Daily Inquirer – Visayas Bureau, a member of the Inquirer Group, captured four trophies for the 9th GMEA.

It included the News Story of the Year for Print and Digital, Explanatory/Investigative Story for Print and Digital, and News Editor for the Year for Connie Fernandez – Brojan. /rcg

