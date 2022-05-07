Palarong Pambansa Football, a huge success

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The three-day Palarong Pambansa Football bubble football officially wrapped up last Friday, May 6, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) with flying colors, thanks to the efforts of Cebu’s sports stakeholders.

The Department of Education (DepEd) Cebu City Division Sports and the Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) partnered to hold the first major ball game of the Palarong Pambansa after two years of inactivity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The success of the Palarong Pambansa Football as what was mentioned by its organizers and the Palarong Pambansa national secretariat was crucial as it will serve as a blueprint for DepEd in holding the annual meet under the new normal.

DepEd Cebu City Division sports officer Francis Ramirez, who serves as one of the local organizing committees of the bubble football, told CDN Digital that they were wary of hosting the tournament due to numerous challenges.

However, they took up the challenge and went on preparing the CCSC and the four participating teams with caution.

“Pag start, gikuyawan mi nga ma palpak after months of preparation, especially, wala pa ta naka suway ani nga bubble. Then as the games played on, murag na confident nami nga ingon ani diay. Until naabot ang championship kaya jud diay. Job well done sa cooperation sa tanan,” said Ramirez.

In the end, the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves emerged as the champion team, beating their fellow Bosconian squad, Don Bosco Boys Home Liloan,2-0, on Friday.

The other two participating squads are the Abellana National School (ANS), and the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC).

For his part, CVFA president Rodney Orale shared the sentiments of Ramirez. He revealed that he was somewhat worried during the preparation phase of the tournament due to the surge of the Omicron variant and after Typhoon Odette that badly hit Cebu City in December.

“Pag start namo ug meeting para ani, casual lang kay gusto sad namo kaayo makabalik na ang football diri sa Cebu. After sa Typhoon Odette, nahadlok mi kay ang expectations namo naa motabang sponsors. Pero pasalamat kaayo mi ug dako sa DepEd kay sila jud ang nitabang namo para mahitabo ni,” said Orale.

With the huge success, the Palarong Pambansa secretariat and the DepEd Central Office are now brewing for a bigger bubble sports event in Cebu City.

According to Ramirez, Palarong Pambansa will return to Cebu City in July for a bubble boxing tournament which will followed by the VisMin Palarong Pambansa Cup.

However, Ramirez clarified that these are still in the planning phase.

“Dili lalim ang preparations, daghan pa mi ug adjustments gibuhat nga puro ra taga cebu nga teams four teams ra, how much more kanang lain-lain lugar,” added Ramirez.

For Orale, they are prepared to host another Palarong Pambansa bubble tournament, but this time, they are asking for cooperation from the Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) and the Cebu City Government.

Interestingly, the Palarong Pambansa secretariat has already met with CCSC Chairman John Pages to discuss Cebu City’s hosting of the meet’s upcoming sports events.

The Palarong Pambansa secretariat is planning to make Cebu City a model city by reformatting the Palarong Pambansa under the new normal.

