Cebu groups sponsor ‘special Mass’ for Leni-Kiko, Tropang Angat

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two days before the May 9, 2022 national and local elections, a local group supporting the Leni-Kiko tandem and Tropang Angat candidates organized a ‘special Mass’ at the Archdiocesan Shrine of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus in Cebu City, Saturday morning.

The group called “Mga Gwapa for Leni and Kiko” sponsored the Mass as they prayed for a peaceful and honest elections this Monday, May 9.

Vice President Leni Robredo, an independent candidate, is vying for the country’s presidency while Senator Kiko Pangilinan of the Liberal party is running for vice president.

Tropang Angat, on the other hand, is the electoral alliance supporting Robredo and Pangilinan’s candidacy.

About 500 people and supporters attended the Saturday morning Mass which was officiated by Fr. Archie Carampatan, S.J. and concelebrated by Fr. Vidal Gornez.

Carampatan, in his homily, admitted that it was his first time officiating a Mass for a political campaign, and he feels “safe” in doing so.

“Dear friends, we wonder why we turned pink. We wonder why we bothered to walk and join rallies under the scorching sun. We turned pink because we want a better Philippines or better yet we turned pink because we don’t want our country to become the ‘Sick Man of Asia’ again, or maybe we are the ‘Sick Man of Asia’ already. We want to bring our country back in the pink of health,” he said.

Carampatan told those who attended the Mass that they should also be willing to help Robredo and Pangilinan should they win in Monday’s elections.

“When VP Leni and Sen. Kiko become President Leni and Vice President Kiko, we can well imagine the mess that they will be inheriting…So, we should all be willing to help the president and the vice president in clearing the mess,” he said.

“Walang iwanan. Wala’y mabiyaan,” he added.

Before the Mass started, a “Heart to Heart Walk” was also held from the Our Lady of Sacred Heart Parish (OLSH) to the Cebu Provincial Capitol to Fuente Osmeña to Gen. Maxilom Ave. and back to the OLSH.

