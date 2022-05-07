Rama wants 3 more Congressional Districts in Cebu City if he wins

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Should he be reelected as Cebu City’s chief executive this Monday, incumbent City Mayor Mike Rama said one of his priorities would be to redistrict Cebu City from two to five congressional districts.

“It’s a long-overdue additional districts. We have a million population. I’m looking from what’s been happening in our country, even (areas with) small population (are) having more congressional districts; there is no reason why we cannot have more congressional districts, and I want five,” Rama told CDN Digital on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

Cebu City, which is composed of 80 barangays, is currently divided into two legislative districts.

The first or North district is composed of 46 barangays which include Adlaon, Agsungot, Apas, Bacayan, Banilad, Binaliw, Budla-an, Busay, Cambinocot, Camputhaw, Capitol Site, Carreta, Central (Santo Niño), Cogon Ramos, Day-as, Ermita, Guba, Hipodromo, Kalubihan, Kamagayan, Kasambagan, Lahug, Lorega San Miguel, Lusaran, Luz, Mabini, Mabolo Proper, Malubog, Pahina Central, Parian, Paril, Pit-os, Pulangbato, Sambag I, Sambag II, San Antonio, San Jose, San Roque, Sirao, Santa Cruz, T. Padilla, Talamban, Taptap, Tejero, Tinago, and Zapatera.

Some 34 barangays on the other hand, comprise the second or South district. These are Babag, Basak Pardo, Basak San Nicolas, Bonbon, Buhisan, Bulacao, Buot-Taup, Calamba, Cogon Pardo, Duljo, Guadalupe, Inayawan, Kalunasan, Kinasang-an, Labangon, Mambaling, Pahina San Nicolas, Pamutan, Pasil, Poblacion Pardo, Pung-ol Sibugay, Punta Princesa, Quiot, San Nicolas Proper, Sapangdaku, Sawang Calero, Sinsin, Suba, Sudlon I, Sudlon II, Tabunan, Tagbao, Tisa, Toong.

Rama said redistricting the City would enforce “focus” on each district which will help bring in more progress to the City.

“If and when congressional districts can gain help from the national, shall we say, share, through government agencies, that will mean progress in every district,” he said.

He also believes that this will help establish a “beautiful economic and public health comprehensive program” for the City.

He, however, said redistricting would be done democratically and he would consult communities on which barangays will make up the three additional congressional districts.

“I want to look at it that every district should have a mountain and a lowland (barangays). (We’ll) look at it at the point of view of history and the point of view of current redistricting in other parts of the country,” he said. /rcg

