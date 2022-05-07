Will they break the MUPH ‘love life curse’?

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Newly crowned Miss Universe Philippines Celeste Costesi does not believe in curses.

She is also unconvinced that a ‘love life curse’ comes with winning the crown.

In a recent interview with ABS-CBN, Cortesi said she will make sure that her being Miss Universe Philippines 2022 would not get in the way of her relationship with her beau Matthew Custodio.

“We know it’s never going to happen. The fact that I am Miss Universe Philippines will never get in the way of our relationship. It will just make it stronger. So I just want to say to these people…. it’s not going to work on us,” she said.

Many observes believe that there exist a Miss Universe PH ‘love life curse.’

Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez broke up with her partner, Kate Jagdon shortly after she won her crown.

Rabiya Mateo, Miss Universe Philippines 2020, also split with her longtime boyfriend Neil Salvacion.

A year after she won the Miss Universe crown in 2018, Catriona Gray also separated with long-time boyfriend Clint Bondad.

But in her interview with ABS-CBN, Cortise said, with confidence and grace that she and Custodio would not suffer the same fate.

