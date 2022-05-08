IBP Cebu sends 20 lawyers to help teachers on May 9

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Cebu Chapter has assigned 20 lawyer-volunteers to various offices of the Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd-7) to provide legal assistance to teachers who will be rendering service on May 9, 2022.

A letter signed by IBP Cebu Chapter President Cheryl Condat and approved by DepEd-7 Director Salustiano Jimenez says that these volunteer lawyers would partner with lawyers at the DepEd -7 Legal Office.

They will extend help particularly in the divisions that are located in the cities of Bogo, Danao, Mandaue, Lapu Lapu, Cebu, Talisay, Naga, Carcar and Toledo, and at the DepEd Cebu Province office located in Barangay Lahug in Cebu City.

Condat said the deployment of IBP members was made possible upon the request of the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) and following the directive of the IBP National Office headed by lawyer Burt Estrada under the program “Abogado Para sa Botanteng Pilipino.”

“Fortunate kaayo ta na 20 kabuok ato volunteers and may physical (presence) sila adto sa division offices. Dili ni sila mag-atang sa balay nila,” she told CDN Digital.

In a post on its official Facebook page, IBP Cebu said this will help boost the morale of volunteer teachers and will serve as an added protection if they are faced with legal concerns.

There is only one legal officer assigned in each of the divisions as compared to the number of teachers serving as members of the Electoral Board, it added.

At the Cebu City Central School alone, around 80 of the 115 teachers volunteered to be part of the Board of Election Inspectors (BEIs).

RELATED STORIES:

Despite challenges in preparation, Cebu City Central School all set for May 9 polls

Over 1K Mandaue City teachers to serve in May 2022 polls

/dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy