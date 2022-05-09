IPPs at Mandaue City school still empty as of 9 a.m.

CITY, Cebu — At least three classrooms at the Mandaue City Central School have been designated as isolation polling place (IPP) for persons manifesting symptoms of COVID-19.

But these IPPs for Barangays Alang-Alang, Centro and Mantuyong remained empty as of 9 a.m. on election day, May 9.

Ronna Monteadora, who was assigned to man the IPP for Barangay Alang-Alang, said they would accommodate voters who would manifest COVID-19 symptoms or those whose with temperatures over 37.5 degrees.

“But hopefully wala lang gyud,” Monteadora said.

(But hopefully, there would be no one.)

IPPs at the Mandaue City School were opened together with the clustered precincts at 6 a.m. and they will remain open until 5 p.m.

As a procedure, all voters are required to undergo temperature check at the main entrance of the public school.

Those, who are found with temperature that are above normal, will be asked to occupy a waiting area where they will be allowed to rest for 10 to 15 minutes.

Monteadora said several factors could cause an increase in the body’s temperature, including the hot weather.

After they rest, they will again be asked to undergo another temperature scan.

Those, who will continue to have temperatures of over 37.5 degrees, will already be referred to the IPP of their barangay, where they will be asked to cast their vote.

Two personnel wearing PPEs are assigned to man each of the IPPs.

Lhilo Delamen, who manned the Alang-Alang IPP with Monteadora said, each of their visitors would be required to wear the hand gloves that they had prepared.

Monteadora said they would be the ones to visit the designated precinct of the voter to ask for his assigned official ballot. Casting of vote will be done at the IPP.

After shading of the ballots, they would then sanitize the ballot with the use of disinfectant before they would be sent back to the voter’s assigned precinct for feeding into the Vote Counting Machine.

