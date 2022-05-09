Ong unbothered by sample ballots pairing BOPK’s Margot Osmeña with other vice mayor bets

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Councilor Franklyn Ong, who is running for vice mayor under the Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK), is unbothered by the circulating sample ballots pairing Margot Osmeña, BOPK candidate for mayor, with other vice mayoral bets.

“That’s normal. Sa eleksiyon naa g’yod na siya. In every election there is replacement of candidates, but I believe that for the position of the Mayor, Vice Mayor, and Congressman, it is already imprinted in the minds and the hearts of the voters,” he said.

(That’s normal. In elections, there is such a thing. In every election there is a replacement of candidates, but I believe that for the position of the mayor, vice mayor and congressman, it is already imprinted in the minds and hearts of the voters.)

Ong said he also saw copies of the said ballot a few days or weeks ago.

Some sample ballots bearing the name of Cebu City Vice Mayoral candidate Francisco “Bimbo” Fernandez were seen being distributed in the vicinity of some schools in downtown Cebu.

Ong and his family cast their votes at the Mabolo National High School (MNHS) at around 10:40 in the morning or after almost an hour of queuing outside his assigned clustered precinct.

MNHS has 11 clustered precincts with more than 8,000 registered voters from Barangay Kasambagan.

Abegail Talledo, school principal, said their school had been designated as the polling place for Kasambagan residents because the barangay area did not have its own school.

On the other hand, Cebu City North District Congressional candidate Rachel “Cutie” del Mar, who was among the candidates who voted early this morning, said it only took her about an hour to cast her vote, which, she also said, was an hour faster than her experience during the 2019 elections.

Del Mar, who is running under the Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan slate, cast her vote at the Lahug Elementary School at around 7 a.m. on May 9.

“Physically distanced ang chairs, hapsay ra g’yod kaayo. Job well done so far,” she told Cebu media.

(The chairs are physically distanced. It is orderly. Job well done so far.)

Lahug Elementary School, which houses 44 clustered precincts, caters to more than 35,000 registered voters.

