Politics not ruled out in killing of Tungasan councilor — Lapu-Lapu police

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) is not discounting the possibility that the killing of Barangay Tungasan Councilor Jose “Sadam” Quiros on Sunday evening, May 8, 2022, is related to politics.

Police Major Judith Besas, public information officer of LCPO, said that they already created a special investigation task group (SITG) that would focus on the investigation of the incident.

Initial investigation showed that Quiros was talking to someone inside a food stall in Barangay Tungasan when two unidentified men went inside. Another companion of the two men stood watch outside the food stall as a lookout.

A few moments later, the two men shot Quiros without any reason at all. The victim was hit four times.

Besas said he did not know yet which part of the body that Quiros was shot at.

After Quiros fell down, the three assailants fled on a motorcycle.

Police also found out that Quiros had an altercation with someone prior to his shooting.

They said that it was about installing a tent in the area.

Aside from this, the police is also looking at another angle in the killing of Quiros.

Besas said that they were also investigating reports about the victim’s alleged relationships with several women as a possible cause of the attack.

Besas also admitted that the incident has escalated the tension of rivalry between opposing candidates in the city.

“Amo nang gi-intensify ang security didto sa isla, hilabi na sa Tungasan,” she added.

(We strengthened the security in the island, especially in Tungasan.)

The LCPO, Besas said, had also deployed 25 policemen in Olango Island as augmentation from the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

Currently, Besas said that they already had identified one witness in the incident. Aside from this, they were also looking for CCTV cameras near the area.

