Mandaue election update: 3 VCMs malfunction but fixed ASAP

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—Three vote-counting machines (VCM) have malfunctioned in Mandaue City on Monday morning, May. 9, 2022.

Sarah Cristina Reuyan, the election assistant of the Commission on Elections in Mandaue City (Comelec-Mandaue), said the three VCMs were from Barangays Banilad, Cabancalan, and Labogon. Reuyan said the VCMs wouldn’t scan the votes on the ballots.

She said, though, that the VCMs were fixed as of 3 p.m. after they brought them to the provincial hub.

She said some voters opted to wait for the return of the VCMS to insert their ballots while others chose to leave their ballots with the Electoral board, who were the ones who inserted them to the VCMs.

Reuyan added that there were 29 official ballots for Toledo City that were mixed with the official ballots for barangay Labogon. There were also 11 ballots designated for barangay Minglanilla in Cebu City mixed with ballots for barangay Pagsabungan in Mandaue.

Despite this, Reuyan said the ballots will be sufficient for the voters.

Reuyan also explained why a few voters were not found on the Comelec list.

She said those who weren’t on the list were those who were not able to vote during the 2018 barangay elections and 2019 local elections.

