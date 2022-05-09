Rama on casting vote: it is historic, memorable, spiritual
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Michael Rama said his casting the vote today, May 9, 2022, was historic, memorable, and spiritual.
Rama cast his vote around 9 a.m. on Monday, at the Guadalupe Elementary School in his usual precinct.
Prior to voting, Rama said that because he was a candidate, he opted not to make his usual rounds to check the safety and security during election day.
“I didn’t think it was proper because I am a candidate,” he said.
Yet so far, he is satisfied with the peace and order in the city today, and he has not received major reports of untoward incidents.
After his vote, the mayor was emotional as he faced reporters outside his precinct.
“It was historic, memorable, and spiritual. Historic because last elections I voted as a vice mayor (candidate), now I voted as a mayor,” said Rama.
He said it was memorable because it is his another shot of becoming the mayor.
The experience was also spiritual because as he cast his vote, Rama said he lifted up the results of the election to God by starting and ending his voting with prayers.
As for allegations of rampant vote buying in the city, the mayor begged to make a comment as he has yet to receive a report from the ground.
He also does not want to judge unless charges are filed against any candidate.
