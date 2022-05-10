Elections in Central Visayas ‘generally peaceful’ — PRO-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Police Regional Office (PRO-7) have assessed a generally peaceful conduct of elections regionwide.

Police Colonel Noel Flores, deputy regional director for operations of the PRO-7, said this adding that there were only minor incidents reported over the region and these included reports on alleged vote-buying.

Other than that, Flores said that everything was manageable.

He, however, added that their Civil Disturbance Management (CDM) personnel were already on standby should their assistance be needed.

This was after they received initial reports of groups that might conduct rallies pending official results of the elections.

Other than that, Flores said that there were no major concerns and that residents were able to exercise their rights to vote freely.

For his part, Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that the city, despite heavy traffic in some areas in Cebu City had remained peaceful.

During his visit earlier to different polling precincts, Parilla said that they noticed concerns on voters who brought their children with them.

Parilla said that children were not allowed to enter each precinct. Also, the long queue of voters were also part of concerns reported to them.

The CCPO has also at least 32 personnel of the Civil Disturbance Management (CDM) are on standby and ready should there be rallies that groups of losing parties may hold.

For his part, Police Colonel Engelbert Soriano, director of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), said that there were no major problems in the province.

This was aside from the minor altercations they received involving supporters of different local parties in various areas in Cebu province.

