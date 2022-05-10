Bongbong Marcos gives short statement after leading partial and unofficial presidential tally

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - CDN Digital Content Specialist | May 10,2022 - 02:21 AM

CEBU, Philippines —Presidential frontrunner Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. gave a short statement via Facebook live after partial and unofficial results of the 2022 elections show him at the top.

Marcos thanked his supporters, “Its not yet over, kailangan pa rin tayong magbantay. But I wanted to issue a short statement and it essentially is a statement of gratitude to all of those who have been with us in this long and sometimes very difficult journey for the last six months.”

“Kagaya ng aking sinabi ay hindi pa tapos ang bilangan at marami ng nagsasabing tapos na pero hindi pa talaga kaya antayin natin hanggang talagang maliwanag na maliwanag, 100% na pagbilang.

Ngunit kahit hindi pa tapos nga ang pagbibilang, hindi makapag-antay ang aking pasasalamat sa inyong lahat. Ang aking pasasalamat sa lahat ng tumulong, sa lahat ng sumapi sa aming ipinaglaban, sa inyong sakripisyo, sa inyong trabaho at sa binigay ninyo sa amin na oras, na kakayahan, ng sipag,” Marcos said in the live video.

The partial and unofficial results as of May 10, 2022, at 12:47 am showed that Marcos leads the race with 28,030,970 votes while Vice President Leni Robredo garnered 13,384,632 votes.

Meanwhile, Marcos’ running mate Sara Duterte is also leading the vice-presidential race with 27,807,699 votes. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Sara and BBM endorse Gwen’s reelection bid

It’s official: Bongbong Marcos, Sara Duterte running in tandem in 2022 elections

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy