Sara and BBM endorse Gwen’s reelection bid

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia has gained the backing of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio and former Senator and aspiring President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. in Garcia’s bid to be reelected as the province’s local chief executive.

Duterte-Carpio clarified On Sunday, October 24, that her meeting with Garcia, Marcos, and several local officials from One Cebu was about endorsing the incumbent governor for the 2022 elections, debunking rumors that Garcia was supporting for a possible Bongbong-Sara tandem.

“No, it was former Senator Marcos and me, raising the hand of Gov. Gwen, supporting her candidacy for the governor of the island in the province of Cebu,” said Duterte-Carpio who stood by with her decision to seek reelection as mayor for Davao City.

The Presidential Daughter was also mum when asked about her meeting with Marcos in Cebu, but she added that her local alliance, Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP), was in talks with the former senator on possibly supporting his presidency.

On the other hand, One Cebu, the local party founded and led by the Garcias, also reiterated that they had not endorsed any candidates for national positions.

3rd District Rep. Pablo John ‘PJ’ Garcia earlier said that Duterte-Carpio and Marcos were only endorsing Garcia as governor after photos circulated on social media about his sister’s meeting with the two political personalities.

“If you see national candidates and personalities with raised hands together with our governor, that is them endorsing the governor and not the other way around,” Pablo shared in a Facebook post late Saturday.

“Let me, as Sec Gen (secretary general) of One Cebu, reiterate: One Cebu will decide on national candidates and alliances after Nov. 15,” he added. / with reports from INQUIRER.net

RELATED STORIES

Inday Sara in Cebu for ‘official visit’

One Cebu not endorsing any candidates, alliances yet — secretary general

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy