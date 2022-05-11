Frasco couple enjoys landslide win in May 9 polls

By: Doris C. Bongcac - CDN Digital-Editor | May 11,2022 - 02:45 PM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Representative Vincent Franco “Duke” Frasco of the 5th district of Cebu earned another three years in office.

Frasco won by over 100,000 votes in Monday’s (May 9, 2022) elections, which is triple his 2019 winning margin, against his opponent, former Rep. Ramon “Red” Durano VI.

The congressman-elect garnered a total of 222,288 votes against the 108,596 votes of Durano.

Frasco won in all 10 municipalities in the Fifth District of Cebu and managed to narrow Durano’s lead in Danao City, which is the Durano family’s bailiwick.

“Sukad sa inyong pagpili kanako isip inyong Congressman niadtiong 2019, akong gipaningkamot nga dili mo mapakyas sa inyong pagsalig kanako. Atong gituman ang atong mga saad sa pag-implementar ug mga programa ug proyekto sa edukasyon, health, ug infrastructure alang sa pag-angat sa kinabuhi dinhi sa Kinto Distrito,” Frasco said in a statement.

Reelectionist Provincial Board Member Red Duterte and newly elected PB Member Mike Villamor, were also proclaimed winners. Both belong to Team Frasco.

In Liloan town, which is part of the 5th district of Cebu, Mayor Christina Garcia-Frasco, the wife of Rep. Duke, also earned her third term in office by a landslide win.

The lady mayor garnered 59,095 votes, or over 86 percent of the total votes cast. She led by almost to 50,000 votes against her opponent, retired Judge Ulric Cañete, who got 9,580 votes.

Mayor Frasco also defeated Cañete in the 2019 elections.

Rep. Frasco’s cousin, Councilor Aljew Frasco, also won as Liloan vice mayor. Also victorious in the last elections were the eight candidates for town councilor under One Cebu-Team Frasco.

“Having survived and thrived throughout the most difficult chapters of our life as a Municipality, your resounding trust in my leadership is humbling and heartwarming,” said Mayor Frasco.

/bmjo

READ: INC endorses Frasco couple

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy