INC endorses Frasco couple

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – With just a few days left before the elections, Representative Vincent Franco “Duke” Frasco of the 5th District of Cebu and Liloan Mayor Christina Garcia-Frasco received the endorsement of Iglesia ni Cristo (INC).

In a statement, Frasco said, it was already the sixth time that he got the endorsement of the influencial group led by Ka Eduardo Manalo.

Frasco was Liloan Mayor before he won his bid for the 5th district of Cebu in 2019.

He first received the groups’ endorsement in 2007 when he first ran for mayor of Liloan town.

“I am truly grateful that Iglesia’s consistent endorsement over the years affirms the efforts we have made towards ensuring progress for our District and a better life for our people,” Rep. Frasco said.

INC also endorsed the reelection his wife, reelectionist Liloan Mayor Christina Garcia-Frasco, her runningmate and incumbent Councilor Aljew Frasco and the eight councilors seeking election with them under the One Cebu Party.

“I am deeply grateful to the leadership and members of Iglesia ni Cristo for their consistent endorsement and support since I first ran for Mayor in 2016,” Mayor Garcia-Frasco said.

As she seeks a third term in office, Garcia-Frasco said she would continue to give her all for her constituents.

“As I run for my third and last term as Mayor of the Municipality of Liloan, I can honestly say that I have given this nothing less than my everything, even and especially in the most difficult times. With your support, I will continue to give this my all for the love of Liloan and all Liloanons!” she said.

Earlier, Mayor Garcia-Frasco’s mother and Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia also announced INC’s endorsement of her reelection.

/bmjo

RELATED STORIES:

Garcia gets backing from INC

Garcia-Frasco joins LAKAS-CMD

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy