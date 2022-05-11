Bridal CARabao highlights simple yet beautiful Bohol wedding

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Here’s a wedding that was so simple, yet it surely made a mark on everyone who attended it in a very beautiful way.

The wedding of Jon and Roselyn Hall in Bohol, last April 28, 2022, did not only leave a mark on those who were present, but also on netizens who saw their wedding photos on ClickedwithLove Studio’sFacebook page.

The photos show the couple using a carabao as their bridal car and the bride walking barefoot, highlighting the simple yet beautiful province life in the Philippines.

The CARabao actually has a name–Paparts.

The couple’s decision to opt for a more laid-back and simple wedding in the province was a good one.

The couple met in 2019.

Jon, 27, is from the United States of America, and Roselyn, 26, is from Buenavista, Bohol. She was a college teacher of Jon before.

As they plan to head to their future together, Roselyn wanted to make their civil wedding in the home garden simple, memorable, and real.

She decided to walk down the aisle barefoot and used their pet carabao, Paparts, as their bridal CARabao.

“The bride, Roselyn walked the aisle barefooted as she does daily, especially when she’s tending her garden, and instead of a bridal car, this couple has their trusty Paparts as their bridal carabao,” posted ClickedwithLove Studio on their Facebook page.

The two are now building their home in Buenavista, Bohol, where Roselyn is from.

Their simple wedding is making waves online as it shows that love is enough to make a wedding memorable and even more meaningful.

