SEA Games: Pencak Silat’s Francine Padios bags PH’s first gold medal

MANILA, Philippines — Pencak Silat athlete Francine Padios delivered the Philippines’ first gold medal in the 31st Southeast Asian Games on Wednesday at Bac Tu Liem Gymnasium in Vietnam.

Padios foiled Indonesian Puspa Arum Sari in the Pencak Silat Women’s Seni (Artistic) Tunggal Single final.

The women’s Pencak Silat national athlete became the country’s first gold medalist in this year’s biennial meet.

Padios, who was a runner-up in the 2019 SEA Games, exacted a sweet revenge to dethrone Sari as the Filipino scored 9,960, defeating the Indonesian’s 9,945.

Padios also beat Vietnam’s Vuong Thi Binh in the semifinal on her way to the gold medal match.

The Philippines has one gold, one silver from Helen Aclopen in Kurash women’s -48kg division, and two bronze medals from Kurash national team’s Charlie Quelino and George Baclagan as of posting time. The men’s handball team has also secured a silver medal but has another game to play on Wednesday.

