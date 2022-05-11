Solving Lapu’s flooding problem among priorities of Mayor Ahong Chan

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- Solving the city’s problem of flooding is one of the priorities of Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan after earning a fresh term.

Chan said that flooding is one of the immediate concerns of Oponganons in some areas, especially during rainy season and typhoons.

He said that he will closely coordinate with his wife, Cindi, who was also proclaimed as the winner in the congressional race in Lapu-Lapu City’s lone district.

“Sugdan dayon ang maong problema, especially kadtong mga drainage nga walay outfall. Mao gyud na atong gikoan nga ang importante man gud sa outfall nga duna siyay STP, sewerage treatment plant,” Chan said.

An outfall prevents the overflow of water from the drainage.

Chan added that he will also look into the different drainage projects that was implemented by outgoing representative Paz Radaza to see to it that they also have an outfall.

Aside from the drainage project, Chan will also pursue the implementation of the Skyway Project that was deferred by the current members of the city council.

Currently, the majority of the city councilors are allies of Radaza, the opponent of Chan in the recently concluded election.

However, with the victory of all of his candidates for councilor and vice-mayor, Chan said that he expects a smooth implementation of his projects that will uplift the lives of Oponganons.

Chan will also focus on the development of the city’s tourism industry, and the implementation of the socialized housing project, among others.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Family of slain Tungasan councilor not satisfied with police probe

Frasco couple enjoys landslide win in May 9 polls

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy