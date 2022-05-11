Mandaue City environment office calls on candidates to remove campaign materials

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Environment and Natural Resources Office (MCENRO) is encouraging and reminding candidates and party lists—winners or not—to remove the tarpaulins, posters, and other campaign materials they put up around the city.

Architect Aracelli Barlam, MCENRO head, said campaign materials that will not be removed would be a visual clutter later especially with the heat and dust.

Barlam said though that they cannot ask candidates to clean immediately.

Lawyer Michael Angelo Sarno, Comelec-Mandaue Election Officer added candidates and party lists already know their responsibilities including cleaning up the things they put up.

City Administrator Atty. Jamaal James Calipayan said Mayor Jonas Cortes has already issued an order to clean up the entire city.

Calipayan said Cortes has already sent personnel that has already started cleaning up.

He said the team that was asked to put up the materials were also the ones that were removing them with the help of the clean and green personnel.

He said they will coordinate with the Commission on Elections so that they can encourage other parties to remove their materials and other paraphernalia like woods and wire, among others, could still be reused.

Former City Councilor Atty Nilo “Olin” Seno of Bando Team Bag-ong Mandaue said they will remove all their campaign materials within this week.

Seno, who ran for mayor, said they will be reusing the lumber while tarpaulins will be given to individuals who requested for them.

Calipayan said probably the city will be cleaning up the campaign materials of the party lists and national candidates as it is not likely that they will come around and clean considering that they have a nationwide campaign

He said though that, unlike local candidates, they do not have big tarpaulins. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Comelec will respect campaign materials in private properties — poll exec

Confrontation over tarpaulin leads to shooting incident

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy