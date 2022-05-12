‘Faith healer’ accused of rape arrested in Asturias

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A self-proclaimed faith healer from Asturias town, western Cebu, who was wanted for at least two counts of rape, is now behind bars.

Agents from the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) arrested Teodoro Rico Feriol after he was accused of raping a 16-year-old girl and a 32-year-old woman between 2020 and 2021.

Arresting officers presented a warrant of arrest issued against Feriol, also known as Brod Doring. It was signed by Presiding Judge Judilyn Menchavez of Branch 8 of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) in Toledo City.

Feriol, 54, was arrested around 2 a.m. on Thursday in a remote area in Sitio Udlom 2, Barangay San Isidro, which is located approximately seven kilometers away from the highway.

Based on the complaints filed, the suspect represented himself as ‘Dios Amahan’ and claims to have the abilities to heal people from illnesses.

The victims, who filed cases against him, reportedly went to see the accused as they were not feeling well and had lost their appetite.

The suspect reportedly conducted a healing session and when the victims were relieved of their illnesses, they were asked to conduct a mission as their spiritual obligation.

The mission means they will have to stay in his temple, also in Asturias, for around four months where they were allegedly raped and sexually abused.

The victims also told investigators that Feriol have allegedly preyed on other women, some of whom were afraid to report to authorities over threats to their lives.

Asturias is a third-class municipality located around 75 kilometers northwest of Cebu City.

