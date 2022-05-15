FACES OF CEBU: Angelo Hinayas Sigue,23, licensed civil engineer

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A step forward to success never gets easy.

Angelo Hinayas Sigue, 23, from Lapu-Lapu City can attest to that.

Sigue landed in the sixth spot in the latest result of the Civil Engineering Licensure Examination (CELE). He garnered an average of 92.60 percent.

Sigue graduated from the Cebu Technological University-Main Campus last 2020.

But the road to success wasn’t easy. Yet, Sigue persevered and succeeded as he was taught to become a wise person rather than a smart one.

“During my college years, I was taught to become a wise person, not a smart one. So gi buhat nako, I advanced studied all possible topics that may come out in the board exam. I also participated in quiz bowl competitions to develop my solving speed and accuracy,” Sigue said.

(During my college years, I was taught to become a wise person, not a smart one. So, what I did, was I advance studied all possible topics that may come out in the board exam. I also participated in quiz bowl competitions to develop my solving speed and accuracy.)

There were downfalls, he said, but he wasn’t one who would back down that easily.

Apart from his own efforts, Sigue said that the support he got from all those who were behind him played a huge role on his success. These include his parents, family, school administration, and some private individuals.

For those who have yet to take the same examination or for those who failed on their previous attempts, Sigue had this to say: “Keep the fire burning and always hit the nail on its head.”

After passing with flying colors, Sigue said that he will try to gain more exposure in the civil engineering field and possibly proceed with his master’s degree.

From being inspired by his brother, who also ranked 9th in the May 2015 CE board exam, Sigue is now an inspiration to those who are in the same field who are working hard to achieve their dreams.

