Brgy Quiot announces resumption of distribution of Odette aid

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Officials of Barangay Quiot in Cebu City announced the resumption of the distribution of financial assistance to Typhoon Odette victims in the barangay on Thursday night, May 12, 2022, a few days after the 45-day election spending ban.

In a post in its official Facebook page, the barangay said those who are listed as beneficiaries of the batches 4 and 5 of the payout may claim their Odette financial assistance at the Quiot Elementary School starting 8 a.m. on Friday, May 13.

Beneficiaries are also reminded to bring an original and a photocopy of any of their valid IDs with three signatures on the side.

“Coupons with names indicated from the list will be distributed at the entrance gate of the school,” the post said, highlighting that only those whose names are on the list of beneficiaries will be allowed entry in the distribution venue.

The barangay listed at least 280 beneficiaries under batch 4 of the payout and not less than 320 names under batch 5.

To recall, the City government of Cebu received a total of P54 million in financial assistance from the national government and other donors for the families affected by the Typhoon Odette.

The National Housing Authority, for instance, pledged P5,000 per damaged structure, the Department of Social Welfare and Development DSWD gave P1,000 per family member, and the Department of Interior and Local Government promised P3,000 for every affected household.

The 45-day election spending ban, which started on March 25, was lifted on May 8.

