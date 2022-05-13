LPA to bring cloudy skies over Eastern Visayas, Mindanao

MANILA, Philippines — Mindanao and Eastern Visayas may have cloudy skies and isolated rain brought by a a low-pressure area (LPA), the state weather bureau said Friday morning, May 13, 2022.

According to weather updates from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), the LPA was last spotted 180 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Norte.

Pagasa said the rest of the country, including Metro Manila, will have fair weather.

Temperature in Metro Manila for Saturday, Pagasa said, may reach 25 to 35 degrees Celsius. It will also be hot in Tuguegarao at 25 to 36 degrees, Laoag at 24 to 35 degrees, Legazpi City and Tagaytay City at 25 to 33 degrees; and Puerto Princesa City at 26 to 33 degrees.

Meanwhile, the eastern side of the Visayas and Mindanao will be relatively colder because of the LPA.

Tacloban and Davao City may have temperatures at 25 to 31 degrees Celsius, 25 to 30 degrees for Cagayan de Oro City, while Cebu City will be at 27 to 33 degrees. Iloilo City at 25 to 33 degrees, and Zamboanga City at 24 to 32 degrees.

No gale warning was raised with slight to moderate sea conditions expected and small boats allowed to sail.

