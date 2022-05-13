EOC: No new case of COVID-19 in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu City Emergency Operations Center logged, for the third time this year, a zero percent daily positivity rate for Covid-19.

Based on the data provided by EOC deputy chief implementer and Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera, all of the 576 samples tested for Covid-19 on May 12, 2022, or three days after the May 9 elections, yielded negative results for Covid-19.

Garganera said this is the third time this year that the city had no new daily confirmed COVID-19 case.

The first one was on April 16 and followed by the results of the tests conducted on May 1.

Data from the EOC in Cebu City also shows that the City has only 29 active Covid-19 cases as of May 12.

Moreover, three names have been added to the list of Covid-19 recoveries on the same day. Cebu City’s recovery rate is currently at 96.86 percent.

The City is under the lowest alert status Alert level 1 until May 15.

